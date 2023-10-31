Kelowna 4th most rat-infested city in Canada

Photo: Pixabay

Kelowna isn’t just a hot spot for tourists, rats like the city’s climate too.

Pest control company Orkin has released it’s annual list of the rattiest cities in Canada, and most of the top 20 are in British Columbia and southern Ontario. Kelowna comes in 4th.

Toronto is the rat capital of Canada, followed by Vancouver and Burnaby. The rankings are based on the company’s calculation of the number of rodent treatments performed by Orkin between August 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.

The only other city in the Southern Interior to make the national list is Vernon, which came in 12th.

Winnipeg was the lone Prairie city, at number 13. Alberta prides itself on its claim of being ‘rat free’ and bans the owning of the animal as a pet. Saskatchewan declared war on the rodents in 1972.

Rounding out the top 10 rodent-infested municipalities are Mississauga, Richmond, Victoria, Ottawa, Scarborough and Moncton.

Orkin is offering advice to keep rats away from your property.

Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents and to avoid giving them a “jumping off” point.

Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.

Inspect both inside and outside your property for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

Close the Gap: Look for possible entry points outside the home, seal all cracks larger than 1/4 of an inch and install weather strips at the bottom of exterior doors.

Keep your property clean, inside and out. Clean up crumbs and spills as soon as they happen to avoid leaving food residue or sugary substances that can attract rodents. Store all food (including pet food) in tightly-sealed containers like plastic bins, and never leave food or dishes sitting out overnight.

An average female Norway rat can have four to six litters of pups a year. The rodents can chew through wood and even concrete. They have to gnaw on hard surfaces to keep their teeth from becoming too long because their front incisors continue to grow throughout their life.