Foul play not suspected after body found in Sutherland Bay Park

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Police say a body found in Kelowna’s Sutherland Bay Park this morning does not appear to be linked to foul play.

RCMP were called to the waterfront park at the north end of Ellis Street Tuesday morning for a report of a man down.

Officers arrived and confirmed the man was deceased and had likely been there through the night.

“Initial investigation and search of the area including items associated to the man show no signs of foul play,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier in a brief news release.

The BC Coroners Service will be assisting with the investigation including identifying the man.

The body had been removed from the park by 11 a.m.

Anyone who may have been in Sutherland Bay Park during the evening or early morning hours are asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-64998.