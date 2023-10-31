Black Mountain Regional Park closes for trail restoration

Photo: RDCO Black Mountain Regional Park

Black Mountain-sntsk’il’nten Regional Park will be closed for repairs for the next week-and-a- half.

Starting Wednesday, crews will be working on trail restoration, grading and resurfacing of the trails. Closures will be in place on week days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 10.

While the work is underway, the Swainson Road parking lot will be closed to the public. Part of the trail will also be off limits. The Regional District of Central Okanagan says barricades and signage will be erected and the public is being asked to stay away from the closed areas.

If you’re looking for an alternative place for a hike, The RDCO has 30 regional parks offering 86 kilometres of designated trails.

Four regional parks are currently closed in the wake of summer wildfires. They include Raymer Bay and Traders Cove, which are scheduled to reopen April 1, 2024. Rose Valley and Stephens Coyote Ridge parks are closed indefinitely. There are still a number of hazards in the parks because of the fires, including damaged trees and the potential for rockfall, ash pits and land movement.