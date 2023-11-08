Willow Park Church to host a Christmas experience in December

Photo: Willow Park Church

Winter feels right around the corner and in Kelowna, Willow Park Church is getting ready for their annual community event, Living Nativity.

This year's theme, "Be Our Guest" is promising attendees a heartwarming Christmas experience through their live musical theatre production that works hard at bringing a Christmas story to life.

"Living Nativity is more than just an event, it's our gift to the community. In these challenging times, we aim to bring a sense of hope, joy, and unity to our community. We invite everyone to be our guest and experience the true essence of Christmas," said Willow Park Church in a written release.

Christmas enthusiasts can also enjoy Willow Park Church's great hall, where attendees are welcome to stroll through decorated Christmas scenes, capturing the spirit of the season.

The event also includes an outdoor Christmas market, with unique gifts and festive items.

Treats and delights will also be served, including hot chocolate to keep you warm, apple cider and Christmas cookies.

Admission is free to the public with advanced registration, with three days to check it out, including Dec. 8, 9, 10.