Monster trucks will be rolling into Prospera Place in 2024

Monster Trucks are coming back to Prospera Place.

The fan favourite motorsport is back by popular demand this January for three shows at Prospera Place.

Monster trucks will roar into Prospera Place on January 13, and 14, 2024 for three shows, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The shows will feature bone-crunching monster truck racing, a wheelie contest, high-flying freestyle motocross action, and death-defying stunts.

There is a mix of matinee and evening shows available:

Saturday, January 13th at 1 p.m. PST

Saturday, January 13th at 7 p.m. PST

Sunday, January 14th at 1 p.m. PST

This year's lineup includes Rockstar, Power Up, California Kid, Spitfire, and Identity Theft - all generating up to 15,000 horsepower and weighing up to 12,000 pounds.

