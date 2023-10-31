Lakeshore apartment moves forward despite some traffic concerns

Photo: Contributed Proposed four-storey Lakeshore Road development

It's like the age old question of what came first, the chicken or the egg only in this case, substitute housing need and traffic concerns.

Traffic was front and centre for some councillors during a debate over a four-storey, 20-unit apartment building on a property on Lakeshore Road just south of Boyce Gyro Beach.

Citing the nearly 2,000 units already approved in the general area, Coun. Ron Cannan suggested he wasn't comfortable with adding more units without a proper transportation plan in place to deal with it.

"With respect to this, the transportation team is commencing a Richter-Pandosy corridor study to examine the long-term functionality of those two arterials and examine long-term capacity and transit opportunities for them," policy and planning manager Danielle Noble-Brandt told council in answering the councillor's concerns.

"And, if council recalls, staff are commencing the urban centre spring work which is a broad, sweeping examination of targets and densities and key elements we would like to incentivize in our urban centre.

"Those two activities will fill in some of those gaps."

City manager Doug Gilchrist went a step further saying when it comes to the delivery of transportation projects you have to think of them in parallel with development and not in sequence.

"By that I mean we don't necessarily build the roads then approve the development," said Gilchrist.

"Some of the revenue associated with delivering the roads is the DCCs that come from the developments. The 20-year road network plan and 20-year OCP have to happen in parallel with one another."

Gilchrist pointed to several road projects which could work as "release valves" such as the widening of DeHart Road and Richter from Lakeshore to the highway, the Burtch Road extension to KLO as well as the Richter-Pandosy study.

"I think those have to happen in parallel with the development and the revenues associated with them."

Council gave first reading to the development, the first in an area expected to see major redevelopment in the coming years, by a 5-2 vote.

Councillor Cannan and Lovegrove opposed while councillors Singh and Hodge were absent.

Rezoning of a second development on Montgomery Road in Rutland, a proposed four-storey, 40-unit rental only apartment, also received first reading.