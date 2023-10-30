City reveals new task force for Kelowna performing arts centre concept

Photo: Google Maps

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has unveiled the members who will sit on the much anticipated community task force on the performing arts.

The task force, whose chief job will be to make recommendations concerning a replacement for the Kelowna Community Theatre, will consist of 10 members.

At the conclusion of Monday's council meeting, Mayor Tom Dyas unveiled the members of the task force as well as the objectives of the group.

"The community task force on performing arts is to provide recommendations to council on a community-driven partnership opportunity to advance the redevelopment of the Kelowna Community Theatre," said Dyas.

"The task force will make recommendations to council that will focus on the following objectives:"

Identifying partnership opportunities for the redevelopment of the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Engage the public for their vision for the Kelowna Community Theatre redevelopment opportunities.

Increase integration between all stakeholders involving the performing arts

Identifying philanthropic opportunities to fund, in part, a new Kelowna Community Theatre and to what extent.

Among items to be recommended include possible locations for a new community theatre or performing arts centre and what the facility will contain.

The task force members include:

Shane Styles - president at Epic Real Estate Solutions

Robert Fine - entertainer former city business development director

Ryan Donn - singer and former Kelowna councillor

Laura Doncom - VP Kelowna Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre Society

Lesley Cormack - vice-chancellor UBCO

Lisanne Ballantyne - CEO Tourism Kelowna

Nikki Csek - former chamber president

Rick Webber - city councillor

Mayor Tom Dyas

A tenth member of the task force will be announced at a later date.

The task force will hold its first meeting Jan. 24.