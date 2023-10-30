Training exercise at Kelowna's airport sends smoke billowing into the air

Photo: Contributed

If you spotted smoke billowing from the runway area of Kelowna International Airport on Monday, no need to worry.

YLW is in the process of a training exercise and communications spokesperson Cassie Brannigan says firefighters "complete training exercises on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Today’s exercise is an annual requirement of 3D fire training."

Brannigan says there will be several more training exercises over the coming weeks.

"These are controlled situations that take place on the east side of the airport and have no impact on passengers at YLW."

A photograph shows thick smoke rising from behind the airport terminal but the actual training exercise is taking place in the southeast portion of the airport, well away from air traffic and passengers.