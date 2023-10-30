MacDermott's Men's Wear sold to former Marshall's Home Living owners

Photo: file photo

A well-known downtown Kelowna men’s wear store that opened nearly 30 years ago has been sold.

MacDermott's Men’s Wear, located in The District on Bernard Avenue, is in new hands after Wayne and Jay MacDermott sold the business to James and Suzen Marshall, who used to own Marshall’s Home Living.

“We are truly honoured to be entrusted with the legacy of MacDermott’s Men’s Wear,” James Marshall said in a press release. “Wayne and Jay have done an outstanding job in establishing this business as a cornerstone of Kelowna’s retail community. We are excited to continue their excellent work and bring fresh energy and ideas to enhance the shopping experience for our valued customers.”

Clients should not expect too many changes off the hop, according to the new owners. Noel Anderson will continue as operations manager, and the store will continue to sell high-quality men’s wear like it has for the last 28 years.

“It’s time for us to pass the torch to someone who understands the essence of MacDermott’s Men’s Wear and the importance of our customer relationships,” Wayne MacDermott said. “We believe that they are the perfect custodians for our legacy.”

James Marshall has been in the retail sector for 34 years and has also owned Simmons Mattress Gallery stores.