Local woman caught in dispute between The Bay, shipping company

Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press The flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto.

A Kelowna woman says she has more than $5,000 worth of goods she ordered from The Bay trapped in a warehouse on Beaver Lake Court.

Nora Whittaker contacted Castanet in frustration with a dispute between HBC and its local shipping company.

"Because of this, many Kelowna residents are arriving at the warehouse and being told to leave. We're talking thousands of dollars of merchandise being held as what the warehouse employee referred to as 'collateral'. Some of us have waited six months for our items, so this is disheartening," she said.

Nora Whittaker says she is a lifelong customer who has spent upwards of $60,000 with The Bay over the years.

"We're building a home right now. With that comes new furniture," she said, explaining some of the items she ordered have been in the warehouse since May 2023.

"We were completely unaware that The Bay had stopped paying their warehouse company here. The warehouse employees are quite straightforward about it," she said. "In my case over six months have passed and they refuse to give me a refund. They refuse to make things right."

Castanet reached out to Hudson’s Bay for comment on Friday and were told Monday by a spokesperson "we have resolved this delay with our service provider and orders will be delivered to customers in a timely manner."

Earlier this year, Hudson's Bay announced layoffs for 250 workers.

The announcement came in May when the Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. said the layoffs would bring the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.

As of Monday, Whittaker says she has not heard anything from The Bay or the third-party shipping partner.

"I don't think I'm doing this again. No I would rather just support someone local, and have a bit more accountability. This was a nightmare, this has been stressful," said Whittaker.