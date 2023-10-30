Worman Commercial wants to build 48-child daycare in Pandosy Village

Photo: Worman Commercial

Worman Commercial is tired of trying to put a daycare in one of its developments.

So now it simply wants to build just a daycare.

The Kelowna company has submitted a development proposal to the City of Kelowna for a new daycare in Kelowna’s Pandosy Village. The project is for 439 West Ave., half a block west of Pandosy Street.

“Our community and our neighbourhood desperately need daycare space,” Worman Commercial owner Shane Worman wrote in the application for a development permit.

“Since daycares have very specific requirements it is very difficult to find appropriate locations. Kelowna Kids is already an existing tenant in our building at 2750 Richter, and we have been working with them to expand for years. Each time we do a development in the neighbourhood we try and incorporate in space that would be appropriate for their use. Each time we fail.

“Their requirements make it difficult to meet their needs while also meeting the needs of others within new buildings. For this site we decided, rather than develop to the full extent under the zoning bylaw and not be able to accommodate them, we wanted to prioritize the daycare.”

The site would include onsite parking, which would also allow space for parents to drop off their children, as well as outdoor play space. The property is located next to Abbott Street Park and not far from Okanagan Lake. The daycare would allow for 48 children to attend.

“This application maintains our philosophy of building great neighbourhoods,” Worman wrote. “We believe this will only strengthen the fabric of South Pandosy.”