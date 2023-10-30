Kelowna rally calls for humanitarian ceasefire, release of hostages in Gaza

Photo: Mojtaba Zabihi

UBC Okanagan students organized a rally over the weekend in response to the war in Gaza.

Demonstrators marched downtown Kelowna, ending at City Hall on Sunday.

The rally called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire along with the unconditional release of hostages.

"And the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding," said organizer Mojtaba Zabihi, a UBC Okanagan PhD student.

Zabihi said the community called for "humanity to unite, stand for justice, and put an end to the violence in this ongoing oppression."

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,300, mostly women and children, as of Monday October 30, 2023.

The figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence. More than 1.4 million people in Gaza have fled their homes.

Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.