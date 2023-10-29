Former Kelowna chest surgeon announces intention to seek BC United nomination

Photo: Contributed Humer announces he will seek nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

A Kelowna surgeon has joined the race for the BC United nomination in the new riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

Dr. Michael Humer, a retired thoracic surgeon, says he is hoping to become the BC United candidate, and ultimately the MLA, for the newly created provincial riding.

“I have been committed to delivering access to the highest quality care throughout my career. Now I want to see the whole community thrive,” said Humer.

Humer has practiced in Kelowna for 20 years, serving patients throughout the Interior and BC’s north.

“I want to focus the compassion, collaboration, and energy I brought to healthcare on the challenges we face in Kelowna: the high cost of housing and living, the mental health and wellness of our population, individual safety concerns, and preserving our natural spaces," he added.

In just a few weeks, local political operative Adam Wilson and Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh announced that they have both dropped out of the race.

A total of four people, not including Humer, remain in the race seeking the nomination: businessman Pavneet Singh, entrepreneur Binny Boparai, lawyer Bal Grewal, and RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko.

BC United has not publicly indicated when party members will be voting to choose a nominee in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream. The next provincial election will be held on or before October 19, 2024.