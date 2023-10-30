Chilly weather expected this week in the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to be another chilly week across the Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

The sun will shine all day on Monday with a high of 8°C. Expect a windchill of -6°C and some cloudy periods overnight.

Tuesday will have a high of only 2°C with a mix of sun and clouds. You may want to incorporate winter jackets into your Halloween costumes on Halloween night. The overnight low will drop to -4°C.

Wednesday will bring periods of rain and a high of 2°C. In the evening, the temperature will drop to zero, with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Thursday will see a rise to 6°C with cloudy periods.

More cloud cover is expected on Friday, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 9 degrees.

Saturday will bring a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9°C.

