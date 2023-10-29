Brad Gushue, Team Canada ready for the Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel (Brad Gushue taking his final practice shot ahead of the 2023 Pan Continental in Kelowna)

Curling teams playing in the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna this week hit the ice at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday for practice, getting a feel for it ahead of the World Curling Championship qualifier.

Skip Brad Gushue won the inaugural event for Team Canada last year, knocking off Team Korea 11-3 in the final.

After practice, the five-time Brier champion took the time to speak with Castanet about his team’s chances of repeating as winners of the Pan Continental.

“I think getting a grasp on the ice is the biggest part for us. Once we get a handle on the ice, we know we’re going to be a difficult team to beat and teams are going to have to play well to beat us,” said Gushue.

“But if we can’t get the handle on it, with the speed and what it’s doing then we’re going to be pretty vulnerable. From our experience in practice, the ice is good and we should be able to pick up on it pretty quick. Hopefully that happens.”

With up and coming teams looking to claim a spot for their country on the world stage, Gushue knows his squad will have to be at their best.

He believes teams like Japan, USA and New Zealand have all made big strides through competition over the last year, and might prove difficult to beat here in Kelowna.

“It’s going to be different, it’s going to be a good battle against those guys. We played very well at this event last year. If we can do that, then I like our chances, but I don’t think it’s going to be easy. They're going to be gunning for us.”

Travelling the world over his 20-plus year curling career, Gushue tells Castanet his team, and many other teams don’t get enough opportunities to curl out west, especially in B.C.

The last time Gushue played at the Kelowna Curling Club, he was a junior, and his team lost the semi-final to John Morris back in 1999. A first-place win in Kelowna this time around is what the 43-year-old is most hopeful for.

“It was a good learning experience [the 1999 World Juniors] and we had a great week that year. I don’t want to lose the semi-final this time around, but it’s nice to be back,” said Gushue.

“We’re looking forward to the week. This is a part of the country we don’t get to come to very often and I know there’s some fans out here who are hungry for curling. We’re hopeful they’re going to come out and support us this week, support the club and support the event.”

Gushue did participate in a Grand Slam of Curling event at Prospera Place in 2012, losing in the quarter-final.

The Pan Continental gets underway Sunday, Oct. 29, and runs until Saturday, Nov. 4.

The women’s teams will take the ice at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, with the Canadian men’s team playing their first game against Korea at 1:30 p.m.

For a full week schedule, click here.