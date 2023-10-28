Traffic on Hwy 97C Thompson-Okanagan Connector moving again after crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 5:37 p.m.

Traffic appears to be moving again on the Hwy 97C Thompson-Okanagan Connector, after a crash snarled traffic in both directions Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: 3:25 p.m.

A Castanet reader driving the Hwy 97C Thompson-Okanagan Connector says a vehicle incident has shutdown traffic in both directions.

With a photo from the scene, it appears a multi-vehicle crash has occurred Saturday afternoon causing a white car into the ditch, with another silver vehicle taking heavy damage to its grill and driver side.

Two people can be seen walking next to the vehicle, but the status of all persons involved is not known at this time.

DriveBC has not given an update on the status of the road, but according to Google maps, traffic appears to be blocked in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the accident occurred east of the Loon Lake Road onramp, east of Merritt and west of Kelowna.

Castanet will update the story when more information become available.