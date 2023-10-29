Unleashed Brewing hosts second annual Spooktacular Dog Parade

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Sunday afternoon has gone to the dogs... gone to the dogs in costumes, that is.

Unleashed Brewing hosted its second annual Spooktacular Dog Parade on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Over 125 dogs and even some of their owners dressed up in scary and adorable costumes.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to Paws It Forward Dog Rescue, which rescues, rehabilitates, and finds new homes for dogs from around the world who have suffered neglect, abandonment, or abuse.

"I think that she is a perfect pet, so I thought of a unicorn, and I had to dress up to match her," one Jade said.

"I liked the wolf in sheep's clothing. That was actually one of the judges," said Unleashed Brewing Owner Mike Prytula.

Back in February, Interior Health gave the official go-ahead for the Kelowna brewery to continue allowing dogs on the premises, after fears that the practice would be ended after a five-month trial period.

"We are going to keep on doing this, helping other people do the same thing, and hopefully, we can have a kitchen in there one day," Prytula added.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

Unleashed Brewing Co. and a bunch of its furry friends will once again be getting into the Halloween spirit today.

The Kelowna brewery will host its second annual Spooktacular Dog Parade on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Last year’s inaugural event was an overwhelming success, with more than 100 dogs and their humans turning out, so organizers decided to do it again.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring back the Spooktacular Dog Parade for its second year and make it an even bigger success,” Unleashed Brewing co-owner Shantel Hordos said in a press release. “Our mission is to create a fun and memorable experience for our furry friends and their humans, all while supporting a great cause.

“We invite everyone to join us for this fantastic event and help us make it an unforgettable day for dogs and dog lovers alike.”

The cost to register for the event is a donation to Paws It Forward Dog Rescue, which rescues, rehabilitates and finds new homes for dogs from around the world who have suffered neglect, abandonment or abuse.

There will be a doggie costume contest before a panel of judges that will evaluate the creativity and spookiness of the canine costumes. The pups will also parade around the block for all participants and passers-by to see.

There will also be a photo booth on site, and participants can get shots of their dressed-up pooches with a donation to Paws it Forward.

To register your canine companion for the event, purchase a ticket through Eventbrite. All registration fees will be donated to Paws it Forward.