Southern Interior Construction Association seeking top projects for annual awards show

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna?s Carrington View was a SICA award winner in 2022.

Southern Interior Construction Association wants to honour the best projects that have been built in the last year or so.

The organization has added new categories to the 2024 SICA Industry Awards of Excellence, which will be held on April 24, 2024, and celebrate tenant improvement and renovations, new buildings and additions, community enhancement, and industrial, commercial and institutional projects within B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In addition to the project awards, there are nomination categories for leadership, innovation and safety.

Eligible projects are those completed between July 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023.

Nominations are being accepted now until noon on Dec. 15. Each project may be submitted into only one building award category. The nomination page can be found here.

SICA will also honour the member of the year during next year’s awards gala. The award is given to an individual whose exceptional contributions to the construction industry go above and beyond the ordinary expectations of daily business, recognizing their outstanding actions and impact.