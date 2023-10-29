Launch Okanagan bringing financial expert in for second annual fundraising breakfast

Photo: Contributed

Launch Okanagan is bringing a well-known financial life skills advocate and author to Kelowna for its second annual breakfast fundraiser.

Nancy Phillips, who is an international business consultant, will share her knowledge with the crowd on Monday, Nov. 7, at Coast Capri Hotel during the Launch Okanagan Breakfast.

“The majority of Canadians are now experiencing financial challenges and stress,” Phillips said in a press release. “It has never been more important to discuss the human factors involved and provide solutions for daily life so this vicious cycle doesn’t continue in our community and country. This is what we’re going to talk about.”

Phillips is the award-winning author of Wela Way Financial Life Skills resources, which is accredited by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the U.S. She has been featured in numerous newspaper articles and radio shows, and her presentation experience includes speaking live for Raymond James U.S., Mindvalley University, Canada Life Insurance and others.

Launch Okanagan delivered 37 programs and collaborated with 20 local program partners, enabling 695 participants to take part free of charge. This year it expanded its services to offer one-hour community workshops to complement the financial education programs. The majority of participants are youth, single moms and dads, families and other individuals who develop crucial money management and budgeting skills, allowing them to prepare and plan for a more resilient financial future for their families.

This year’s event will feature a mix-and-mingle breakfast reception, sponsored by Chartered Financial Analyst Society Okanagan, that will include an online 50/50 raffle and presentations, with all proceeds supporting the maintenance and expansion of Launch Okanagan programs.

You can get your breakfast or 50/50 tickets here.