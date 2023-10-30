Canadian Home Builders Association happy about federal funding for Kelowna homes

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Central Okanagan chapter of Canadian Home Builders’ Association has been telling anyone who would listen for the last several years that it wanted more housing built in the region.

So it is no surprise the organization was elated on Wednesday when the federal government announced $31.5 million in funding for 950 housing units in Kelowna over the next three years.

“(Wednesday’s) announcement is welcome and showcases the leadership position Kelowna has taken to rise to the challenge of our housing crisis,” CHBA-CO president Krista Paine said in a press release.

“While I am confident these changes mark a significant step in the right direction, it is important to recognize that they are just one piece of the puzzle. To continue to work towards overcoming the housing challenges, we must continue to address our labour shortages and encourage more individuals to pursue careers in the trades.”

The Housing Accelerator Fund will be used to establish new housing partnerships and affordable housing delivery, leverage new technology to improve processing and data management, utilize city-owned land for affordable housing and incentivize private sector housing development, among several other initiatives.

The government said the funds will lay the groundwork for an additional 20,000 homes over the next decade—in addition to the 1,830 homes averaged between 2018 and 2021.