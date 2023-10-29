Pushor Mitchell sets up UBCO scholarship to support Indigenous language learners

Photo: Contributed Pushor Mitchell partner Andrew Brunton, left, and UBC Okanagan executive director of development and alumni engagement Adrienne Skinner.

Pushor Mitchell LLP has established an award at UBC Okanagan that will help ensure the preservation of Indigenous languages.

The Kelowna law firm has pledged $7,500 for the Pushor Mitchell LLP Award in Indigenous Language Fluency award. UBCO has matched the donation, resulting in $15,000 that will be awarded over the next two years. It will be available for third- or fourth-year undergraduate students enrolled in an Indigenous language fluency degree program in the Irving K. Barber faculty of arts and social sciences at UBC Okanagan.

Financial need will be a primary consideration in the selection process, with the first awards available in the 2023-24 winter session.

“Supporting the community is the heartbeat of our law firm, and collaborating on this award with our long-standing partner UBC Okanagan is of great significance to us,” Pushor Mitchell managing partner Joni Metherell said in a press release. “We have a history of working in the field of First Nations law, and deeply respect the importance of Indigenous teachings, knowledge and language.

“We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this award on Indigenous language fluency and cultural preservation.”

The award is another instance of community betterment from Pushor Mitchell as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“UBC Okanagan is grateful for Pushor Mitchell’s longstanding support of the university, our students and of critically important initiatives like Indigenous language revitalization,” UBC Okanagan principal Lesley Cormack said.

“From supporting students with financial need to offering annual prizes in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and community leadership, we greatly value Pushor Mitchell’s generous support of our students and their exemplary commitment to helping students build their future.”