Kelowna brewery sweeps gluten-free category at Canada Beer Cup

Photo: Grey Fox Brewing

A dedicated gluten-free brewery in Kelowna has swept its category at this year’s Canada Beer Cup.

Grey Fox Brewing won gold, silver and bronze in the gluten-free category with the awards handed out Oct. 25 in conjunction with the Ontario Craft Brewers Conference in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Judges from Europe, the U.K., the United States, and across Canada awarded 67 beer styles in 11 categories.

Grey Fox took gold for “Quick Witted,” silver for “Humble Lager” and bronze for “Buckwild Stout.”

“I’m celiac and can’t drink traditional beer without getting very sick,” says Chris Neufeld, owner and brewmaster.

“I wanted to make beers that have all the flavour of those made with barley and wheat, but using ingredients that won’t make people like me ill. It’s rewarding to know that Grey Fox beers are not only safe for people who can’t have gluten, but also tasty enough to stand up against the best brews in Canada.”

To create the Belgian-style Witbier, which is generally made with wheat, Neufeld softened the usual base malt of millet and rice with quinoa and added a bit of buckwheat to boost flavour. Traditional flavourings of orange peel and coriander were also used.

Grey Fox is located at 105-310 Hiram Walker Court and will mark one year in operation in December.

Fellow Kelowna brewery Jacknife Brewing won silver in the brettanomyces fermented beer category with “Chimeran Awakening.”