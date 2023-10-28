Kelowna man sentenced to time served after 2022 garage fire

Photo: Google Maps Google Maps image from August 2023 shows plywood covering Zhou's damaged garage.

A Kelowna man who was charged following a fire in his own garage in September 2022 was sentenced to time served and released from custody Friday, despite some concerns over his mental health.

Liquan Zhou has been in and out of custody over the past several years, facing criminal charges stemming from several separate events in Kelowna and Vernon. But he's now completed his sentences and has been released from custody.

Friday, 47-year-old Zhou pleaded guilty from a video call at Okanagan Correctional Centre to breaching a previous release order by possessing gasoline, and he was sentenced to 60 days in jail. But with credit for time served, he was released from custody following the court appearance.

The charge stemmed from a fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2022 on the 300 block of Academy Way. Upon arrival, fire crews found a burning mattress in Zhou's garage. At the time, Platoon Captain Micah Volk said the fire didn't spread to the house, and noted the cause of the fire was "suspicious."

“When police arrived, they found Mr. Zhou nearby and nearby Mr. Zhou was a can of gasoline,” Crown prosecutor Kevin Short said during sentencing submissions Friday.

“Further investigation didn't seem to provide solid evidence of the setting of the fire on the mattress, but did provide solid evidence that Mr. Zhou was in possession of the gasoline.

“There were some odd circumstances about that, which combined with the little bit of history that we do have, caused the Crown at some point to have concerns about Mr. Zhou's mental health,” Short added.

Zhou had been barred from possessing any kind of incendiary device or substance, including gasoline, after he'd been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats from an incident two years prior. In that incident, he was alleged to have splashed gasoline on a man and “attempted, or lit them on fire,” according to his defence counsel David Johnson. Those charges were stayed by the Crown this past July, but it's not clear why.

Zhou was also charged with criminal harassment after an incident in October 2021, followed by separate charges of breaching his bail conditions on three occasions in October and November of 2021.

He's been in and out of custody over the past several years, but he's most recently been in custody since July 21, 2023. He pleaded guilty to the harassment and two of the breaches this past September and was sentenced to four weeks jail. Following his release Friday, he'll now be under probation conditions for 18 months.

During sentencing, Judge David Ruse expressed concerns about Zhou's mental health. He noted the court had previously ordered a psychiatric assessment for Zhou, but defence counsel Johnson said the report had not been completed in time for Zhou's previous sentencing, so they proceeded with sentencing rather than wait for the assessment.

“The [psychiatric assessment order] letter raises the possibility that Mr. Zhou would benefit at least with an assessment for psychiatric assistance,” Judge Ruse said. “It doesn't sound like that was addressed in the criminal harassment probation order.”

As a result, Judge Ruse added a condition to Zhou's new probation order that he must attend any mental health counselling as directed by his probation officer. He's also required to not possess any incendiary devices or substances, including lighters, matches, gasoline or fireworks.