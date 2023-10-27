Rutland home damaged in fire Friday afternoon

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.

A home on Mallach Road in Rutland suffered significant damage as a result of a fire Friday afternoon.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Micah Volk says the heaviest volume of fire was situated in the garage when crews got to the scene.

"The first arriving crew was able to knock the fire down fairly quickly and did a search to make sure nobody was in the building," said Volk.

"There were no injuries."

Volk says the fire did spread to the inside of the home and the was some damage to a couple of vehicles and RVs near the garage.

"Firefighters did a good job of knocking it down as soon as they were on scene and kept it from spreading to neighbouring homes," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Volk says while the fire was concentrated mainly around the garage when crews arrived, the exact origin of the blaze has not yet been determined.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

Fire crews in Rutland are dealing with a house fire on Mallach Road.

Castanet reporter Brayden Ursel is on the scene and indicates the fire extended to a trailer as well as the home.

Details on a possible cause or damage sustained to the structure are not yet available from crews at the scene.

FortisBC crews are also on the scene working on power lines above the home.

Castanet will have more details when they become available.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on Mallach Road in Rutland.

Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen billowing from a structure in a neighbourhood south of Rutland Senior Secondary school.

