Field of Crosses tribute coming back to City Park in Kelowna this November

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna City Park Filed of Crosses

Kelowna's City Park will once again be the site for the Field of Crosses Memorial Project this November.

City Park will be transformed into a visual memorial commemorating members of the Canadian Forces who lost their lives in the service of their country. The transformation begins November 2, and the park will be open until the day after Remembrance Day.

The display hits close to home for members of our community with each of the 227 Kelowna soldiers killed in action honoured with an erected cross inscribed with their name, rank, regiment, and date of death.

The Field of Crosses opening ceremony will be held on Nov. 2 at 11:00 a.m. near the Cenotaph and is open to everyone. Recognition will be given to local relatives whose loved ones are named on the crosses.



People can visit any time, 24 hours a day, from Nov. 2 to 12, to walk among the crosses in reflection and remembrance. The staging area is well lit after dark to provide safety and illumination of the crosses for nighttime visits.



The public is invited to take part in a candlelight ceremony at City Park near the Cenotaph on Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m.



The Field of Crosses was started by the Rotary Club of Kelowna and was first brought to life in 2018 in partnership and cooperation with the Okanagan Military Museum and Society, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, the BC Dragoons and Cadets, and local volunteers.