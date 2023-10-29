Heart and lung transplant patient inspires healthcare assistants through motivational speaking

Motivational speaker Mark Black, the world’s first double lung and heart transplant patient to complete a marathon, was in Kelowna on Friday for the SafeCare BC’s Hearts and Hands event, where he aimed to inspire healthcare assistants.

“What you do is going to be challenging. That’s inevitable. The good news is you can do hard things and if we have a mindset that is constructive going in and we accept the fact that it's going to be challenging, but that it’s also going to be rewarding," said Black.

“Today, the idea is to give them some inspiration, remind them of why they do what they do, and then give them some tools to help them to cope with the inevitable challenges we are going to face.”

Having open heart surgery at just one day old and a heart and double lung transplant at 23, Black knew he had to stay on top of his health in order to live a full life. That’s when he found marathon running.

“A marathon seemed insurmountable when I started but I wanted to see what happens," he said.

"It took about two and a half years from transplant day to marathon finish line number one. And then anybody who’s even done a 10 km run, knows the exhilarating feeling you feel when you finish it. And so as hard as it is, you get to the end and think I can’t wait to do that again."

Being up close and personal with the healthcare system as much as he has been, Black understands the hard work healthcare assistants often don’t get recognition for.

"It’s a chance to give a little something back to people who — maybe not the exact individuals — but the same groups of people who gave me so much for my entire life," Black said.

"I was in and out of hospital since I was a baby, and so many people who poured their care and their concern into my life and now the chance for me to pour back into theirs.”

You can catch some of Black’s latest work through his new book: The Resilience Roadmap, a book about how we can all be more resilient through challenge and change. You can find it through his website.