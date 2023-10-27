Five shelters available in Kelowna as temperatures drop

Photo: Contributed Inside the Bay Avenue Shelter prior to its opening in October 2022.

As cold weather move across B.C. this week, those without a place to call their own may be looking for space indoors.

Friday, the provincial government outlined the 5,000 shelter spaces BC Housing is funding across the province, including about 270 spaces in Kelowna.

The shelter spaces currently offered in Kelowna include the Richter Street Shelter at 1083 Richter St. (50 spaces), the Cornerstone Shelter at 425 Leon Ave.(80 spaces), the Bay Avenue Shelter at 858 Ellis St. (60 spaces), Kelowna Gospel Mission at 251 Leon Ave. (60 spaces) and the Alexandra Gardner Safe Centre at 2609 Richter St. (20 spaces).

Despite the shelters in town, Kelowna's city-sanctioned encampment along the Rail Trail near Richter Street appears to be as full as ever.

In an interview with Castanet earlier this week, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said there are roughly 240 people in the community currently sleeping outside.

He noted one of the city's biggest solutions to the problem is the 120 tiny homes that are expected to be up and running by mid-December, an initiative announced earlier this month.

"We are working with the company as quickly as possible so they have as many of those units here for us and they are up and running prior to Dec. 15,” Dyas said. "The hope is we can continue to build on this.”

It's not yet clear where these tiny homes will be set up.

Meanwhile, overnight temperatures in Kelowna are expected to drop to –7 C through the weekend.