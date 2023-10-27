Man attempted sexual assault of child waiting for bus in Glenmore: police

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in Kelowna have issued a warning after an attempted sexual assault of a child in Glenmore.

RCMP say on Oct. 24. at 8:15 a.m. a child was waiting at a BC Transit stop in the area of Glenmore Drive North and Summit Drive. A man sat down beside the youth and started a brief conversation before allegedly assaulting the youth.

The youth ran away and was followed for a brief distance by the suspect, said police.

The man is described as being in his late 40s to early 50s and of South Asian descent. He had an athletic build and was about five-foot-11 with a two to three-inch black beard and mustache.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, black jeans, a leather jacket and Air Jordan shoes.

“Given the serious nature of this incident police are alerting the public and seeking information to aid with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If you witnessed this event and have not yet spoken with a police officer or you have dash camera recording from this time and area, contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-63620.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.