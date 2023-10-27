Six Central Okanagan teachers win provincial award

Photo: pixabay

Six Central Okanagan teachers and teaching assistants have been recognized by the provincial government.

The Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education were launched in 2018 to honour educators who go above and beyond to make life better for students.

This year, 34 awards in 10 categories were handed out across B.C.

The award recipients were celebrated at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Thursday, Oct. 26. Each recipient received a $2,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $1,000 contribution to their school for professional learning, and a commemorative trophy.

Local award winners include: