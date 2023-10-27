Kelowna will hold the 2025 Brier, announced Curling Canada Friday

UPDATE:1:30 p.m.

The long wait is finally over. Kelowna will get its Brier after all.

Curling Canada spokesman Al Cameron announced Friday morning the 2025 Montana's Brier will be held at Prospera Place Feb. 28 to March 9, 2025.

Kelowna was scheduled to host the 2021 event, but lost it due to the pandemic.

Kelowna beat out several other cities to win the 2025 bid.

"This event is extremely popular. There is a very competitive bidding process," said Cameron.

"And yes, Kelowna had an inside track for hosting it based on what happened to the 2021 Brier but don't forget there were other bids that came in and Kelowna had to make this a good bid, and Kelowna did make a good bid."

The event is expected to mean million of dollars into the coffers of tourism-related business who continue to dig themselves out from the impacts of both COVID and wildfires.

Mayor Tom Dyas said a study by Lethbridge following the 2022 Brier indicated the city realized almost $16.8 million in economic stimulus over the 10 days.

"I suspect we will surpass Lethbridge," said Tourism Kelowna CEO Lisanne Ballantyne.

"Those are new dollars, that's new spending. The best part is this is all taking place in early March.

"In our part of the world early March is a slow season for tourism so having that injection of economic impact and energy is something we are going to see in 2025."

Ballantyne says she expects about 9,000 room nights will be booked during the Brier.

"What a great day for Kelowna," said Dyas. It is both a privilege and an honour to host the 2025 Brier."

Tickets for the 2025 Brier are expected to go on sale sometime early next year, likely around the time of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Volunteer opportunities will also open at that time.

The best curlers in Canada will be coming to Kelowna in 2025.

Friday morning, Curling Canada Director of Communications Al Cameron announced the 2025 Montana's Brier will be held in Kelowna.

The annual event, Canada's biggest national curling tournament, will be held from Feb. 28 to March 9 at Prospera Place.

The Brier has been held annually since 1927. Kelowna was scheduled to host the 2021 Brier but lost the event to Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelowna has held the tournament once before, in 1968.

"We are very excited to have this historic tournament back in the Okanagan once again," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

"By the spring of 2025, our entire community will be swept up in the excitement of hosting one of Canada's biggest annual events."

After closing out his remarks by saying, "I know this city will be rocking for the 2025 Montana's Brier," Dyas gave a quick knock on the wooden lectern for good luck, prompting a laugh from Cameron.

Officials with Curling Canada are in Kelowna today for what is expected to be the awarding of the 2025 Montana's Brier to the city.

A news release earlier this week invited media to a news conference Friday morning at 11:30 for an "important announcement about the sport of curling and the City of Kelowna."

Kelowna was scheduled to host the 2021 Brier but lost the event to the Calgary bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has been working with Curling Canada since to bring the event to Kelowna.

Castanet News host a live stream of the announcement live beginning at 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated with the live stream when Curling Canada makes it available.