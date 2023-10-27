Kelowna will hold the 2025 Brier, announced Curling Canada Friday

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

The best curlers in Canada will be coming to Kelowna in 2025.

Friday morning, Curling Canada Director of Communications Al Cameron announced the 2025 Montana's Brier will be held in Kelowna.

The annual event, Canada's biggest national curling tournament, will be held from Feb. 28 to March 9 at Prospera Place.

The Brier has been held annually since 1927. Kelowna was scheduled to host the 2021 Brier but lost the event to Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelowna has held the tournament once before, in 1968.

"We are very excited to have this historic tournament back in the Okanagan once again," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

"By the spring of 2025, our entire community will be swept up in the excitement of hosting one of Canada's biggest annual events."

After closing out his remarks by saying, "I know this city will be rocking for the 2025 Montana's Brier," Dyas gave a quick knock on the wooden lectern for good luck, prompting a laugh from Cameron.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

Officials with Curling Canada are in Kelowna today for what is expected to be the awarding of the 2025 Montana's Brier to the city.

A news release earlier this week invited media to a news conference Friday morning at 11:30 for an "important announcement about the sport of curling and the City of Kelowna."

The city has been working with Curling Canada since to bring the event to Kelowna.

