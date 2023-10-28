Kelowna homicide case winds through court after arrest in August

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police released this photo of the suspect in the December 2022 homicide outside Kelowna's Liquid Zoo bar.

The man who was charged and arrested this summer for a 2022 homicide outside Kelowna's Liquid Zoo remains out of custody as his matter winds through the court system.

This past August, the Kelowna RCMP announced a manslaughter charge had been laid against Matthew Reimer for the August 2022 killing of Nicholas Epp.

Reimer was arrested released from custody on bail shortly thereafter on Aug. 9.

Epp, a resident of the Fraser Valley, was killed during what police called an “altercation” outside Kelowna's Liquid Zoo bar at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.

Epp was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while another man involved fled from the scene on foot.

Several days later, the Kelowna RCMP circulated surveillance footage of the suspect in the killing, and this past August, police announced the manslaughter charge had been laid against Reimer.

Reimer's matter was in Kelowna court for a brief appearance Thursday and it was adjourned to an arraignment hearing next month.