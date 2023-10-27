Regional district offers tips on disposing of your Halloween pumpkin

Photo: RDCO

What are you planning to do with your pumpkin after Halloween?

The Central Okanagan Regional Waste Reduction Office says you should not just throw it away.

Repurpose it!

The RDCO recommends a number of ways to reuse your Halloween pumpkin.

"Pumpkins are a great addition to a backyard composter as they are high in nitrogen. If you cut them in smaller chunks with your fall leaves, they will break down much faster than throwing the whole pumpkin in. Next spring you will have a nutrient-rich soil amendment to add to your garden," the RDCO states in a news release.

"If you don’t compost, you can place your pumpkins into your curbside yard waste cart for your next pickup. Curbside yard waste collection continues until the end of December.

"If your pumpkins are still in good condition, consider using them in baking or soup making."

For more information on composting, what goes in your yard waste cart and recycling, click here, email [email protected] or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.