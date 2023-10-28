City engaging with planners to move new Kelowna rec centre ahead

Kelowna residents could see the final draft of plans for a new Parkinson Rec Centre by next spring or early summer.

That's according to Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas during a one-on-one interview with Castanet News this week.

After approving a $241 million loan, the city began the the procurement process of engaging architects and other companies with experience in this type of project.

"We looked at the engagement of individuals who have done this in other parts of the country, and those who have done this before were also aware we were going through the process and reached out to us," Dyas said.

"Those discussions have now started with those companies to say we are now advancing this but we need to speak with all forms of planning to move this ahead. That's in the works at this point in time."

While designs and amenities within the new rec centre and the two activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission have yet to be fleshed out, Dyas says he has some ideas.

"It would have to be a community amenity where it could be a gathering place, not only for seniors but also for youth. There could be daycare facilities, but also be able to assist with the economic impact in our community.

"There's tournament facilities. We have spoken about housing, building some affordable and attainable housing within that unit, but also commercial space."

Dyas mentioned medical offices, restaurant facilities, library and fitness facilities.

As for the future of the current Parkinsion Rec Centre once it's demolished, Dyas says it's something he hasn't given a lot of though to yet.

"The senior's activity centre will remain so there is the possibility of advancing that.

"But, to speak specifically to that area...I haven't envisioned it yet.

"It could be one of those amenities I spoke about possibly working alongside the senior centre."

However, he says with Miss Creek in close proximity there will be some constraints as to what can be built on the property.