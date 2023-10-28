Help support a family in need this holiday season through Project Christmas Elf

Photo: Project Christmas Elf

Project Christmas Elf is back to lend another hand to families in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

The project has been around since 2016, helping financially-stressed families in need through the holidays.

Head elf Andrea Campbell says the initiative "consists of community members helping other members of the community.”

This year the project is aiming to help 100 families after 90 last year.

Applications for families in need open Oct. 30, but Campbell says “lots of people have already started flooding in, which is fine. We’re already at 67 families who want to sign up.”

Those who could use some help over the holidays, or want to support a family, can privately reach out to Project Christmas Elf through their website or Facebook page, letting them know their situation.

Everyone involved in Project Christmas Elf — whether you’re a giver or receiver of presents — remains anonymous. The donated items can either be dropped off to the head elf of your city, or you can be picked up directly from your home.

This year, the project is also helping independent seniors.

“We make sure there are gifts under the tree so that someone has the ability to unwrap at least one present under the tree,” said Campbell.

“We try to take the burden off of families trying to choose between food, shelter or gifts under the tree. At least if we can provide a family with presents, it takes the burden off the families in need of support.”

The project runs from Monday, Oct. 30 until Christmas.

People can donate items such as, toys, gift cards including gas and grocery cards.

To get involved, head to their website.