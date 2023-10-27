RCMP, ICBC urge road safety ahead of Halloween

Halloween is fast approaching and as kids get ready for a night of trick or treating, RCMP and ICBC are doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe on Oct. 31.

“Not all costumes are safe to be wearing out in public. They’re not as bright as they should be and they might be bulky, which could be a tripping hazard,” said Const. Michael Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We’re asking people out and about doing their own business to be aware of the kids, and that’s not just on Halloween night, it’s leading up to Halloween because a lot of kids will be going to schools or parties dressed in these costumes and they aren't going to be paying attention to traffic."

Della-Paolera says Kelowna hasn't had any issues with candy in the past, but that it’s always important to check your child's collection of candy to make sure it’s safe to eat.

“It’s important for parents to make sure there’s nothing in there we should be concerned about. And obviously, if you do come across something you’re concerned about, please report it to the RCMP so we can take a look at it and see if there’s something suspicious we need to be worried about.”

According to ICBC, on average, 28 people are injured in 112 vehicle-related crashes on Halloween night in the Southern Interior. That's a figure ICBC says is way too high.

The speed limit on the road is for ideal conditions with daylight and roads being clear, so when there’s lots of kids on the road, drivers need to slow down.

"Reduce your speed, look out for all those little folks that are out there and just make sure you get home safe," said Christine Kirby, road safety coordinator for ICBC Kelowna.

"Drivers failing to yield at crosswalks is a key contributing factor in collisions involving pedestrians, so it’s important to pay attention to the road."

The Regional District of Central Okanagan, meanwhile, is thinking about your furry friends this Halloween, offering ways to keep your dog safe, including: