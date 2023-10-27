Kelowna father of teen killed by vehicle praises the work of homicide detectives

Madison Reeve

The father of Tristan Seeger, 15, is praising the police after two people were arrested Wednesday night in connection to his son's death.

Police announced Wednesday that two people were arrested and released, pending additional investigation.

“Investigators with our Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are still collecting and processing vital pieces of evidence,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Tristan's father Jason Seeger is taking the two arrests as a positive sign and is praising the work of the homicide investigators as he remains patient.

"[The investigators] are away from their families more than you and I at a nine-to-five job, and the reason that they have to be away from their families for so long is because of the sensitivities. Like the RCMP officer said, 'it's too early in the investigation,' and we agree with them on that."

"On a sensitive case like this, you have to have all of the evidence absolutely 100 percent correct, and not only that, but they need to feel comfortable that they have all of the evidence they need," Seeger told Castanet.

In 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan ruling set firm limits on the length of legal proceedings.

That’s resulted in prosecutors not actually laying charges, and starting the clock, until almost every piece of evidence is collected. Previously, police had the time to continue the investigation as the court process moved on.

Tristan Seeger succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Franklyn and Houghton roads at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 21.

A witness near the scene told Castanet she saw a man in an SUV appear to purposely run over Seeger shortly after she saw him and a group of teens being chased out of some hedges by an angry man with a baseball bat.

Police say Seeger's death was related to a nearby bear spray incident that occurred minutes before the teen was hit.

The bear spray incident took place on Filuk Court.

Video of the incident, captured by a neighbour, shows a group of teens chasing someone onto a property on Filuk Court and dispensing bear spray.

Anyone with videos or information regarding the two incidents is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-63092.

A celebration of life will be held for Tristan Seeger on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. at Willow Park Church in Rutland.