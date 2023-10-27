Proposed four-storey apartment on Lakeshore Road up for discussion

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna city council will get a first look next week at a proposed apartment on an area of Lakeshore Road envisioned for redevelopment.

The four-storey apartment, if approved, would be situated on a single-family lot at 3593 Lakeshore Road near the intersection with Bechard Road.

Council is being asked to rezone the property from large lot housing to apartment housing.

The proposal before council is for 20 units within the four-storey structure including 17 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments.

Space would be provided for 26 vehicles, 17 long term bike stalls and room for six short-term bicycles.

Planning staff are recommending support for the development as it meets objectives within the official community plan, which envisions developments up to six storeys within core area neighbourhoods that front onto transit supportive corridors.

Staff indicate this would be the first property in the area to redevelop under the new policy, stating it will provide a transition from the existing single-family housing to higher densities that will come with future redevelopment.

"The proposed development will play a key role in beginning the transition of single-family residential to multi-family residential in the area," the developer stated in it application.

"The immediate surrounding area is currently single-family residential, however multi-family developments are being encouraged, as envisioned in the Kelowna Official Community Plan."