Three of Newfoundland’s top comics performing in Salmon Arm, Kelowna

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Three of Newfoundland’s top comics are returning to the Interior for Remembrance Day weekend.

Colin Hollett, Mike Lynch and Brian Aylward are coming to the Okanagan as part of the Best Kind of Comedy Tour.

The comedy train is stopping in Salmon Arm first on Nov. 10 at the Salmar Classic Theatre followed by a stop at the Kelowna Curling Club on Nov. 11.

The Best Kind Comedy Tour has a track record of selling out and entertaining audiences across the country with more than 20,000 tickets sold and 90 shows done to date.

The comedians all hail from Newfoundland and Colin Hollett won top prize at the Great Canadian Laugh Off in Newfoundland. Mike Lynch is best known as part of Outhouse TV and has created numerous sketch characters who have given rise to viral videos, which have amassed over 10 million views.

Brian Aylward has performed over 3,000 shows across 28 countries and has won the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Stand-up Comic.

For more information on the Best Kind Comedy Tour and its stops click here.