Kettle Valley Parade with a Purpose returns with biggest fundraising goal ever

Photo: Ed Burke

The Kettle Valley Parade with a Purpose is gearing up for another holiday fundraiser this December.

Making its debut in 2020, this "decorate-your-car" fundraiser was originally created as a way to give back during the pandemic, when friends and families had to isolate.

Now having been through three years of parading in Kelowna's Kettle Valley, Parade with a Purpose has raised thousands of dollars for The Bridge Youth and Family Services.

"We started this humble parade in 2020 with three trucks and a lot of love for our community during COVID. The community loved it, so we decided to do it again in 2021, in which we decided to bring a charity on board," said organizer Pam Turgeon.

"Our guests that entered in the parade paid a fee that went directly to [charity] and in turn they were able to advertise their business and had to dress there floats in Christmas [decor]. That year we raised $14,000 and we were over the moon."

Back for its fourth year this winter, the fundraising goal is bigger than ever, with the founders — the Turgeon and Doty families — hoping to raise a minimum of $100,000 to help with the second phase of construction for The Bridge Youth recovery house.

"With thousands of people attending and loving Parade with A Purpose, it's with much graditute that we bring to you all another wonderful Parade with a Purpose to raise $100,000 this year for The Bridge Youth Recovery House. When a community and city comes together, wonderful things happen," said organizer Pam Turgeon.

As the parade draws near, a few sponsors are still needed, including title sponsor for $25,000 (1 available), major sponsor for $10,000 (3 available) and supporting sponsor for $5,000 (five available).

Parade entry comes at two costs, with 10 available spots at $1,000 and another 15 available spots for the cost of $500.

The fourth annual Kettle Valley Parade with a Purpose is happening on Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m., and you can sign up directly through The Bridge Youth and Family Services link provided here.

"The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House will be a place of solace, healing and recovery for up to 16 young people experiencing problematic substance use. We will create conditions for residents to embark on a process of change, which will improve their health and well-being, their ability to direct their own lives and inspire them to reach their potential," said The Bridge in a statement.