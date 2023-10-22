Interior Health confirms nurse at home resting after assault

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Castanet viewer says a nurse was strangled by a patient at Kelowna General Hospital on October 20th.

The incident took place at KGH's rehab facility.

Interior Health confirms to Castanet that an incident took place and says the RCMP were called to the scene.

"One staff member did receive medical care and is at home recovering," Interior Health told Castanet in an email.

The Castanet viewer says the attack was unprovoked.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details.