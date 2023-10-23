Walk With Grief joins noisy protest in Kelowna calling for ceasefire, air corridor for Gaza

Two groups, one a noisy protest and the other a somber ‘Walk With Grief’, came together in front of the Kelowna courthouse Sunday in support of the people of Gaza.

The march was organized by The Okanagan chapter of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East.. It started at the corner of St. Paul Street and Cawston Avenue.

“Our primary objection is, first of all, to show Palestinians, especially those in Gaza, that Canadian care and we’re aware of what’s happening,” said Debbie Hubbard with CJPME Okanagan. “Secondly, to show our Canadian government that Canadians, we care, and we want them to work for a cease fire, to call for one.”

Many of those who turned out to demand an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment have family and friends in Gaza.

“My aunt’s house just got bombed this morning,” said Noor, a Palestinian-Canadian. “They’re okay, thankfully. But, it’s been a really tense last few weeks.”

She says it’s time that Canadians come out and oppose what she says is our government “co-signing this genocide.”

Noor adds that while her aunt’s family is currently being treated in hospital, she’s not sure where they will go next. As for the small amount of aid that has managed to get through, it’s not nearly enough.

“I think like 20 trucks got in yesterday. It’s ridiculous, It’s laughable, actually. We need to be doing a lot more. It’s a start. Very little though. I think that there’s a lot more that we should be doing.”

As they procession made its way through downtown they got some honks and waves of support, and one man stood along the sidewalk with his hand over his heart is a show of solidarity.