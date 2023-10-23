Environment Canada says snow is possible at valley bottoms Monday night into Tuesday

Madison Reeve

Brace yourselves for winter-like conditions this week.

Environment Canada says an arctic cold front will be moving in across the Thompson-Okanagan on Monday night, bringing with it the chance of flurries.

"At valley bottoms, we are seeing a possibility of flurries. Freezing levels are really going to start to fall. There doesn't seem to be any real accumulation associated. Temperatures will remain well below seasonal norms for this time," Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh said.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 14.

Monday night will drop down to 3°C with a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Tuesday will reach only a chilly 5°C with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The overnight low will drop down to 1°C with periods of rain or snow.

Wednesday will see a high of 5°C with periods of rain. The overnight low will fall to -3°C.

Environment Canada says Thursday will reach 2°C with a mix of sun and cloud. Thursday night is expected to be the coldest of the week, with a low of -5°C.

Friday and Saturday will warm up slightly with highs of 7°C and a mix of sun and clouds.

