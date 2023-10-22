East Meets West Diwali Dinner raises close to $80,000

Photo: Mohini Singh The East Meets West Foundation board poses for a photo during their Diwali Dinner fundraiser at the Parkinson Recreation Centre on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The East Meets West Children’s Foundation is celebrating another successful Diwali Dinner.

It was the 15th year for the major fundraiser, and 350 people turned out for the party at the Parkinson Recreation Centre on Saturday night.

East Meets West founder Mohini Singh calls it a huge success. She says the fundraisers is believed to have brought in $80,000 for the charity.

Dignitaries who attended the dinner included Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray, UBC Okanagan deputy vice-chancellor and principal Leslie Cormac, Mayor Tom Dyas and MLAs Norm Letnick and Renee Merrifield.

Established in 2008, the foundation’s mandate includes providing medical treatment and educational training for abandoned children and children of the working poor, mainly in India. However, this year, East Meets West has made substantial donations to groups in the Central Okanagan including to the Child Advocacy Centre Kelowna and Julia’s Junction in West Kelowna.

Some of the money raised from Saturday’s dinner will be used to support Not in My City, the anti human-trafficking initiative championed by country music start Paul Brandt.

“I was surprised to learn that the trafficking of young children is a growing problem in the Okanagan region and East Meets West wants to help stop this horrendous abuse of our vulnerable children. We will be working with Paul Brandt and his team in the new year. However We will (also) continue to support programs we currently help,” said Singh.

Singh adds the success of the fundraiser is an indication of the generosity of the citizens of The Okanagan. “We are lucky to live in a region with such kind caring people”