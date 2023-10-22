Teen killed in Saturday's Ben Lee Park incident, vigil held Sunday evening

Photo: Jason and Paule Seeger Tristan Seeger

A teenager who was struck by a vehicle during an altercation in Rutland on Saturday has died.

According to his parents, 15-year-old Tristan Seeger was killed when he was run over by an SUV at about 4 p.m. near Ben Lee Park.

A witness told Castanet Saturday that the driver of the SUV appeared to purposely run over the teen while he was in the middle of the intersection at Franklyn Road and Houghton Road. The woman said the teen was run over shortly after she witnessed him and a group of teens get chased out of some hedges by an angry man with a baseball bat.

"It appeared he was aiming toward the one boy in the middle of the street," the witness said. "The boy appeared to be trying to get away from the SUV, but the SUV then again swerved towards him and ran him over. Fully ran him over."

Tristan's parents, Jason and Paule Seeger, are holding a vigil for their son in Ben Lee Park Sunday at 4 p.m., and they've invited the public to come show support.

“Everyone is bringing teddy bears to this vigil to place on a marker for Tristan,” Jason said, encouraging others to come do the same.

“He was an incredible kid. An old soul and a big personality. He had an incredible intellect and a quick wit,” Jason added. “He was one of my best friends and there is now a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Tristan's mother Paule said her son wanted to be a lawyer.

“He was an incredibly beautiful child. He was so smart and he was so clever, he wanted to be a lawyer,” Paule said. “He had his demons and he wasn't always the best decision maker, but he was 15 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

The Kelowna RCMP said the fatal collision is believed to be related to a prior incident in the area, that's believed to have occurred on nearby Filuk Court.

Police said Saturday the person who was struck suffered “serious injuries." It's not clear if anyone has been arrested or charged at this time.