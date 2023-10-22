Parents of teen killed in Saturday's Ben Lee Park incident say they want justice

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 6:17 p.m.

Hundreds of people gathered at Ben Lee Park for a vigil on Sunday afternoon to remember 15-year-old Tristan Seeger.

Seeger was killed after being run over by a vehicle in Rutland on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The teenager's parents say they want justice to be served.

"All I want tonight is for the person who killed my son to know that he will never erase his memory," Seeger's mother, Paule Seeger, said.

"It's not okay to run over people. What this person did needs to be held accountable. I think all his friends that are here today want to see justice," Jason Seeger, Tristan's father, said.

The Kelowna RCMP said the fatal collision is believed to be related to an earlier incident in the area on Saturday, nearby Filuk Court.

During the vigil, tensions were running high, and multiple RCMP officers were called to the scene to deescalate what appeared to be a disagreement between a group of teenagers.

For several hours on Sunday, a steady stream of friends, family, and community members arrived at the park to pay their respects.

Many dropped off teddy bears, flowers, and shared hugs and tears.

Tristan was in grade 10.

His parents say he was always eager to help others.

"He would help you at the drop of a hat...absolutely full of life," Jason Seeger added.

At this time, it's not clear if anyone has been arrested or charged.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

A teenager who was struck by a vehicle during an altercation in Rutland on Saturday has died.

According to his parents, 15-year-old Tristan Seeger was killed when he was run over by an SUV at about 4 p.m. near Ben Lee Park.

A witness told Castanet Saturday that the driver of the SUV appeared to purposely run over the teen while he was in the middle of the intersection at Franklyn Road and Houghton Road. The woman said the teen was run over shortly after she witnessed him and a group of teens get chased out of some hedges by an angry man with a baseball bat.

"It appeared he was aiming toward the one boy in the middle of the street," the witness said. "The boy appeared to be trying to get away from the SUV, but the SUV then again swerved towards him and ran him over. Fully ran him over."

Tristan's parents, Jason and Paule Seeger, are holding a vigil for their son in Ben Lee Park Sunday at 4 p.m., and they've invited the public to come show support.

“Everyone is bringing teddy bears to this vigil to place on a marker for Tristan,” Jason said, encouraging others to come do the same.

“He was an incredible kid. An old soul and a big personality. He had an incredible intellect and a quick wit,” Jason added. “He was one of my best friends and there is now a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Tristan's mother Paule said her son wanted to be a lawyer.

“He was an incredibly beautiful child. He was so smart and he was so clever, he wanted to be a lawyer,” Paule said. “He had his demons and he wasn't always the best decision maker, but he was 15 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

The Kelowna RCMP said the fatal collision is believed to be related to a prior incident in the area, that's believed to have occurred on nearby Filuk Court.

Police said Saturday the person who was struck suffered “serious injuries." It's not clear if anyone has been arrested or charged at this time.