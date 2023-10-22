Myra Canyon Scare Park returns for another spooky Halloween season

Myra Canyon Scare Park is back for another Halloween season, promising to deliver the best scares the haunted theme park has ever put on.

“Last night was our opening night on the 20th and it was pretty awesome. We had about 350 people come through. All were satisfied and thought it was the best,” said organizer Greg Fedoriuk.

“You’ll definitely see some missing hands, skulls, skeletons, dolls, things like that. But again, for how many props we have, it’s about a 17 acre walk, so that’s a big space to fill and we try to put something everywhere or at least someone everywhere.”

With at least a thousand props and about 20 actors hired to give you an even bigger scare this year, Fedoriuk says people of all ages are lining up to get spooked.

“We usually don’t tell too, too much, but we’ve added a little bit more length for time and brought back of course the ones people expect to see, and then added a few surprises, but again, we keep them as a surprise,” said Fedoriuk.

“Last year we had probably around 10 actors that were out there and this year we’ve pretty much doubled that up, so it’s a lot more in your face this year… …We don’t hold back, we’re very kind, gentle, and we’re not the type of people who would want to harass you the whole time or chase you with a chainsaw, that’s not our thing. Our thing is just making sure you have a really good time and a really good scare.”

Before the sunsets and things get too scary, Myra Canyon Scare Park invites kids from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. so everyone can have fun.

“That’s why we did the time from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. to let kids see. It’s really neat to kind of see how a really big walk through the park can be decorated. Basically it’s like a haunted house with the lights on so they get to see everything. We don’t have anyone jump out and scare or anything like that. But also to provide the adults an actual scary, scary park after 7 p.m.”

Myra Canyon Scare Park is open for select dates leading up to Halloween and you can get your tickets on location or through Eventbrite.