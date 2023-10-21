Person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Rutland following altercation

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.

Police have confirmed a person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a "two related incidents in the Rutland area."

In a brief news release Saturday night, Kelowna RCMP said they were called to the neighbourhood at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

"As a result of the second incident which involved a vehicle, a person was taken to hospital with serious injuries," said Sgt. Judith Bertrand.

RCMP say the criminal collision investigation team and general investigators have taken over the investigation into the pedestrian collision.

“It is expected that the intersection of Houghton and Franklyn Roads will be remain closed for a few hours as investigators are conducting searches and collecting evidence," said Bertrand.

No other details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

A witness at the scene tells Castanet she saw a man in an SUV appear to purposely run over a teen in the middle of the intersection of Franklyn and Houghton Rd.

A woman at Ben Lee Park in Rutland who saw the incident unfold says the boy was run over shortly after she witnessed him and a group of teens get chased out of some hedges by an angry man with a baseball bat.

She believes the man with the baseball bat is the same man that got into his vehicle and ran the boy over.

"The boys were milling around Franklyn Rd. in the middle of the road, seeming pumped up and aggressive. I thought that was the end of it, but I heard screeching tires and I saw an SUV come from the easterly direction on Houghton Road driving west and he pulled a U-turn in the middle of the intersection," she said.

"It appeared he was aiming toward the one boy in the middle of the street. The boy appeared to be trying to get away from the SUV, but the SUV then again swerved towards him and ran him over. Fully ran him over."

The witness stopped watching immediately and called 9-1-1. When she returned to view the scene, the vehicle had taken off, driving north on Franklyn Rd.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after, but his condition is not known at this time.

Castanet has received footage of what appears to be a group of teens chasing a young boy onto a property on Filuk Court minutes before the incident at Houghton and Franklyn Rd took place.

In the video, six youth can be seen chasing the boy as he falls to the ground. A parental figure then puts their arms out to protect the boy, before one of the teens used bear spray and took off.

At the scene, RCMP had no comment for Castanet, but the story will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 6:11 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services said one person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Ben Lee Park in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

In an emailed statement, BC EHS said one ambulance and one primary care paramedic vehicle were dispatched at 4:19 p.m.

“One individual was transferred by ambulance to hospital,” the statement said.

There is no official word yet on the extent of injuries suffered by this person.

Castanet News has reached out to police for more information about the incident.

ORIGINAL: 5:56 p.m.

A large police presence and yellow police tape can be seen blocking off an intersection near Kelowna’s Ben Lee Park on Saturday afternoon.

As of about 5 p.m., at least five RCMP vehicles and several officers can be seen at the intersection of Franklyn Road and Houghton Road.

An eyewitness told Castanet News the incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. They reported an SUV was approaching a group of teens before one person appeared to be struck by the vehicle.

Another eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told Castanet, "prior to the incident a group of four teen boys were walking down Houghton Road when a grey SUV stopped beside them. Someone got out with a baseball bat. Words were exchanged to the tune of, 'you hit my kid, no we didn't, he fell.' The teens ran, the driver got in his car and chased them down, running over one, who was taken to hospital."

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP to find out more details about the incident, which happened near a children’s playground.

This story will be updated as more information is known.