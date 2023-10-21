Intersection near Ben Lee Park blocked off by police after earlier incident

UPDATE: 6:11 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services said one person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Ben Lee Park in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

In an emailed statement, BC EHS said one ambulance and one primary care paramedic vehicle were dispatched at 4:19 p.m.

“One individual was transferred by ambulance to hospital,” the statement said.

There is no official word yet on the extent of injuries suffered by this person.

Castanet News has reached out to police for more information about the incident.

ORIGINAL: 5:56 p.m.

A large police presence and yellow police tape can be seen blocking off an intersection near Kelowna’s Ben Lee Park on Saturday afternoon.

As of about 5 p.m., at least five RCMP vehicles and several officers can be seen at the intersection of Franklyn Road and Houghton Road.

An eyewitness told Castanet News the incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. They reported an SUV was approaching a group of teens before one person appeared to be struck by the vehicle.

Another eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told Castanet, "prior to the incident a group of four teen boys were walking down Houghton Road when a grey SUV stopped beside them. Someone got out with a baseball bat. Words were exchanged to the tune of, 'you hit my kid, no we didn't, he fell.' The teens ran, the driver got in his car and chased them down, running over one, who was taken to hospital."

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP to find out more details about the incident, which happened near a children’s playground.

This story will be updated as more information is known.