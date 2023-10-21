Tires stripped, stolen from Cadillac Escalade in Rutland

Photo: Lee Richmond

A Kelowna man will have to get around without his Cadillac Escalade after all four tires were stripped from his vehicle and stolen at approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning in the industrial area of Rutland.

Lee Richmond had arrived at Richmond Metal Worx on Neave Court shortly before 5 a.m. to get a jump on his day. Working with headphones on and listening to music, Richmond was alarmed when his dog started barking repeatedly.

Hearing something outside, Lee looked out the window of his workshop to find a man around the back of his vehicle. He yelled at the man to stop what he was doing and then quickly realized his Cadillac was without its tires.

"He took off running to a vehicle that was out of my view and had already fired up. They took off, I ran downstairs, saw that my truck had fallen onto the ground, which was the loud bang my dog heard. I called the cops," said Lee.

After Richmond had time to observe the scene where he managed to find one of his four tires down the street, the police arrived and started asking questions.

Unfortunately for Richmond, he tells Castanet it might be difficult to catch the thief or thieves as he was unable to get a clear look at the suspect or the vehicle that sped off with three of his four tires.

"It's disappointing that you can't leave your vehicle [anywhere]. Theft is always on your mind. I just went and bought a bunch of new chains and locks because I'm going to have to redo my security system. I can't think of a solution here and it seems there's too many people stealing. It's a free for all."

Richmond tells Castanet the thief dropped a set of keys and that the RCMP have taken it for fingerprints.

Richmond is hopeful there could be a witness or security footage from nearby that could help catch the criminal.

This auto theft comes three years after Richmond had another one of his vehicles — an identical Cadillac Escalade — was stripped for parts.